Marvel’s Avengers is about to receive an update dedicated to The Winter Soldierwhich introduces the character of Bucky Barnes among the playable ones: let’s see a combat trailer and to the story, which shows the characteristic style of the new hero in question.

Announced last August, the Winter Soldier will be introduced with Marvel’s Avengers update 2.7, available on November 29, 2022in conjunction with the start of the Cloning Lab event, in which we will face MODOK, which has been brought back to life and in the meantime has gone totally out of control.

The Winter Soldier will join the Avengers perhaps on this occasion, trying to defeat the famous villain in an endgame event full of highly spectacular clashes.

Bucky Barnes arrives equipped with his artificial arm and with a fighting style of his own, which obviously uses the limb in question as the main element but not only.

The Winter Soldier is capable of using various martial arts, is an expert in the use of firearms and is able to harness the power of his bionic arm for a variety of special attacks.

There history of the character follows the classic one of the comics: Captain America’s childhood friend, he was then dispersed and subjected to mental control by Hydra who implanted his artificial arm, then subsequently returning to his own faculties and siding with the Avengers, where we find it in its dedicated expansion in Marvel’s Avengers.