According to a report, Crystal Dynamics could announce the cessation of work on Marvel’s Avengers this week, blocking the development of new content and in effect making the game in the closing straight.

This report would have been sent to Exputer by Miller Ross, a well-known insider of Marvel’s Avengers: with the closure of the development scheduled for the end of 2023, the date was then brought forward due to the departure of Brian Wagoner, lead developer of the project.

After being dismissed over shared racist tweets between 2010 and 2016, Crystal Dynamics he didn’t look for another figure given the already certain future of the project, but he simply accelerated everything.

According to Ross, the game will remain on sale until September, while changes will take place regarding skins and all cosmetic items. The game will remain playable as long as there are people playing it.

This also means however that some expected characters, such as She-Hulk And Captain Marvel, they will probably never arrive and therefore will be discarded. Same thing for characters like Shuri and Ironheart, who hadn’t been announced yet and now, if this report is confirmed, they won’t even be structured to enter Marvel’s Avengers.