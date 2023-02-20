Cezar Virtosu was the creative directors Of Marvel’s Avengers, the live-service game from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics. The work did not achieve the desired success and many were disappointed. Virtosu then had his say and, bluntly, apologized for the final product.

Virtosu was interviewed by Edge and when asked about Marvel’s Avengers his answer was “I apologize for the game. It was a production that put us to the test, let’s say. ” She did not say anything else on the matter.

Recall that the director is no longer part of Crystal Dynamics and is now working on The Lords of the Fallen. The Edge interview was in fact about it and the executive producer of this game, Saul Gascon, also took part in it.

The hope therefore is that work on The Lords of the Fallen will continue more easily than on Marvel’s Avengers. In this regard, the team’s hopes are very high as it is the project they have always dreamed of making. The goal is to create a game that becomes a “benchmark for the soulslike genre” to stand beside Elden Ring.

We also remind you that Crystal Dynamics will end support for Marvel’s Avengers in September.