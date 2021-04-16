The Marvel’s Avengers community seems to have work in the coming weeks, because Crystal Dynamics has stepped on the accelerator so that the plans they had for this cooperative game can be executed. After having finalized your plans for the month of April, it is time to specify some dates for the scheduled events and through a statement, the event Marvel’s Avengers Tachyon Anomaly begins next week.
More specifically on April 22, as confirmed it’s a statement that allows to know all the details of this event. With this, some activities related to tachyon cracks are specified, thanks to an update that will be rolled out in the coming days, also adding, other highly requested features.
As indicated, among the novelties is that of power team up with other players using the same character. This option has been in high demand and they have wanted to offer it. But what really defines this update is the Tachyon Anomaly event of Marvel’s avengers which is divided into two different activities, the Temporal Assault and Tachyon Rift missions. During the Tachyon Anomaly event, various Tachyon Rift missions will appear, and in addition, there will be new Tachyon Rift missions for Heroes of power level 1-100, which will change every day and provide relevant rewards.
The normal thing is that these missions were raised for characters with a power level greater than 140, but they have adjusted this to make it more accessible. They also confirm the inclusion of a last mission associated with the tachyon rift with the title “And we are back.” It seems that they are trying to send that message to the community, both to the veteran and to the new users. This group of missions is one of the activities, but the one that have been highlighted most strongly is the Temporal Assault.
Time manipulation at the hands of IMA has led to periodic tachyon anomalies. When they happen, Avengers from different timelines will be able to converge in a single location and join forces to combat the threats of the world. The first tachyon anomaly will take place from April 22 to May 3, during which time players will be able to team up with multiple of the same heroes. For example, you can form a strike team with four Hulks and smash left and right. In addition, players will also be able to matchmaking with teams that have the same heroes, so you will never know what combination will be your turn.
With this chain of missions the hive mind gear set, as well as a priority gear set. And with that, temporary assault badges are also added. These are animated badges that can be obtained after completing these missions. As described, they can be achieved the animated badges Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Hulk between April 22 and 29, and after this period, Iron Man, Captain America, Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop will be available until May 6.
Black Panther will arrive at Marvel’s Avengers at the end of the year
Marvel’s avengers mobilizes your community to return to the activity that has been demanding so much. Now, it’s time to comply, knowing that Marvel’s Avengers is available on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as Google Stadia and PC, with an improved version for the new generation of consoles.
Leave a Reply