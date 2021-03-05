After a disappointing start, Crystal Dynamics has been working on a number of modifications to get its Marvel’s avengers soar the flight. Yesterday we knew more update details that will arrive in a couple of weeks and that has confused the fans. However, there is much more on the way for the Square Enix title. Now, in that sense, Marvel’s Avengers shows its improvements for Xbox Series X | S in a new trailer of little more than a minute in which it is detailed what news we will find in a version that will be free for those who already own the original game.
Along with images of the game running on new-generation consoles, we can see labels that broadly explain what the next-gen improvements in Marvel’s Avengers are: faster load times, higher resolution textures, improved destruction and cross-gen multiplayer are the novelties highlighted by Crystal Dynamics in the trailer that you can find just above these lines. Despite user requests, finally Marvel’s Avengers stays no cross play, At least for the moment.
Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Series X version lacks some features
Remember that it will be the next March 18 when the Xbox Series X | S version arrives and Marvel’s Avengers PlayStation 5. That same day we will also have at our disposal the update that will include Hawkeye as a playable character and the controversial rework of experience gain, which will now require greatest grind and, therefore, more hours of play to be able to reach the maximum level. For now, Crystal Dynamics has not commented on it after criticism from many fans of the game, who consider that it is an inaccurate move seeing how it has cost the title to keep active players.
