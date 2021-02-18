Since its arrival on the market last September, Square Enix confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers would have its own next gen version, including a multitude of graphical improvements to get the most out of the new Microsoft and Sony consoles. However, after announcing the next gen version of the title and sharing the improvements, ray-tracing from Marvel’s Avengers has disappeared from the map.

As we can see through the official website of the game, Square Enix has shared what will be the improvements that will come to the next generation consoles with the update of Marvel’s Avengers, among which are several of the most interesting.

Marvel’s Avengers ray tracing not listed among next-gen enhancements

Among the improvements that we will find in the Next Gen version of Marvel’s Avengers There will be the possibility of playing with users of the previous generation, as well as the ability to transfer our game to the new consoles. However, the importance of draft comes in the performance of the game, as it will have better load times and better framerate than the last generation versions.

As if that were not enough, the update will also bring high-resolution textures, improved ambient occlusion and other graphical improvements. However, despite the fact that in the past it was confirmed that it would arrive, we can appreciate the absence of any mention of the ray tracing from Marvel’s Avengers.

We do not know if it is an error when making the image, or if the study has finally discarded the possibility that the ray tracing reaches the title. For now, we can only wait until March 18 to find out.