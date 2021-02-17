PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of Marvel’s Avengers will at last arrive next month, on 18th March.

“Up to 4K” resolution (or 1440p on Series S) is now supported, along with higher-resolution textures, models and armor destruction. Framerates are also “higher”.

The update will arrive on the same day as the long-awaited arrival of Hawkeye, the game’s next free hero addition on all platforms. There’s more on Hawkeye and his abilities in the video above.

Hawkeye’s storyline continues from the arrival of Kate Bishop last year and introduces supervillain Maestro – a kind of evil Hulk.

Anyone who owns the existing PS4 / Xbox One versions of the game will get the bump to new console versions for free, and save files will carry over.

After a disappointing launch, Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics last year promised more updates would arrive for the game despite waning player interest – and said it was confident lapsed players would return.

The game’s next-gen versions were originally due before Christmas, though they were delayed to 2021 back in October. There’s still no word on when the controversial PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man character will arrive.