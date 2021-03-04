The first months of life of Marvel’s avengers they have not been easy. Crystal Dynamics saw how, despite offering a fun campaign, they failed to retain users. The figure of active players plummeted quickly and now the US firm is trying to reverse the situation. In that sense, now Marvel’s Avengers promises an update for March that, however, fans are not understanding. And it is that in addition to incorporating Hawkeye for free and launching its versions for a new generation, on March 18 there will also be a rework of the way to obtain experience points. And that is where the problem lies.

“The current ‘curve’ of XP is not really a curve at all. In most RPGs, the amount of XP it takes to level up increases as you win levels in the form of a curve, but our system is a straight line. This has led to pacing issues, such as skill points currently being rewarded too quickly, which can be confusing and overwhelming for newer players. We want every decision to invest in a skill or heroic to be more meaningful. “

In that sense, Marvel’s Avengers has chosen to make from level 25 (and progressively increasing to level 50, the maximum) it costs more and more to level up, which will force players to grind more. In fact, in the own release Official Crystal Dynamics invites users to level up their characters before this update goes into effect on March 18 and costs a lot more to do. The reactions from the community have not been long in coming and almost all of them have something in common: disbelief at what they were reading.

“Another reason this game is a joke. Know that people will stop playing when they have raised the new character to 50 in one or two weeks, so their solution is to force more grinding without rewarding the players for it ”, says a user who accumulates more than two hundred likes at the time of writing these lines. The update will also include a rework to cosmetic itemsBut it’s the experience-gain part that has fans of Marvel’s Avengers baffled.