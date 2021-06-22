Marvel’s Avengers has recently been updated with the patch 1.40, an update that brings with it many new features but also a problem, namely the display of theIP address of the users on the screen, which will have to be solved very quickly by Crystal Dynamics.

The 1.40 update brought several corrections to Marvel’s Avengers, fixing several problems that emerged with the Campaign and various other aspects of Square Enix’s action game, only apparently this problem of no small importance has also sprung up, since it puts users’ privacy at risk.

In addition to preparing for the event Cosmic Cube which is coming on June 24, 2021, therefore, reducing the Mega Hives from 8 to 4 phases and many other positive changes made, unfortunately also arrives the display of the personal IP of the various users directly on the screen.

The question will have to be corrected quickly, because in fact it is a unique code that exposes the players to any attacks. Crystal Dynamics has already reported that it is aware of the problem and is working on a solution, which will be released as soon as possible.

In the meantime, it may be advisable to avoid playing online until the problem is resolved, as the update is considered a priority by the developers and will be published shortly. Meanwhile, we saw War for Wakanda, DLC on Black Panther, at E3 2021.