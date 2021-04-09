Among the latest games released by Square Enix, we find two games with a fairly similar profile but that have had very different results. After seeing the success of Outriders, there is no doubt that one of the solutions for Marvel’s Avengers is to energize its content to try to recover the player base. And after a rather slow period, it seems that Crystal Dynamics is picking up the pace since they released the last major update. Now, Marvel’s Avengers presents its content roadmap for the month of April, where we find all kinds of initiatives.

And it is that the arrival of that last update started a new one Hawkeye-linked campaign, now on the WarTable published in Marvel’s Avengers blog they expose the plans for the current month of April officially. In this way, they are specifying the contents in a more precise way than with the roadmap that they presented days ago for all of 2021.

This month comes the ‘Tachyon Anomaly’ event, and in May ‘Taking of the Red Room’ will be available. We will give you the exact dates soon, but in the meantime, prepare your favorite hero and think about the best combinations of heroes for your group. We can’t wait to see what level of chaos you are capable of creating!

To this end, they have proposed a series of weekly updates that include priority missions, which «They have modifiers that will put even the strongest superhero to the test. By completing these missions for the first time this week, you will earn unique gear that cannot be obtained in any other way. ” To begin with, they describe two missions, “The Hour of the Spider” and the “Red Glow.” On the other hand, other types of missions are offered, the priority HARM room challenges, which «c“They have additional mods and reward comics that increase your collection and your statistics.”

And finally, more missions, those that correspond to the Megahive. In this case they are a series of up to 8 missions in which the player puts the power of his team to the test. As described, “The megahive quest chain will disappear from the war table until it restarts the following week”. At that time you can play again, using other modifiers. In fact, this week, the missions on offer include modifiers like Resurgence, Torpedo, Heavyweight, and Upheaval.

Weekly Rewards: When starting the megahive, the rewards will be basic equipment, resources and small amounts of credits to acquire cosmetics. With each mission you survive, the resources you will receive will increase. As you get closer to the final mission, better quality artifacts and gear will appear more frequently, as well as increasing the chances of getting patterns and badges. When you’ve completed all eight Mega Hive missions, you’ll receive exclusive rewards that can only be earned in this challenge, including a host of high-quality resources.

With this, Marvel’s Avengers presents its roadmap of contents for the month of April, which, obviously, includes many other aesthetic rewards that can be seen in the note that describes this plan for this month. It seems like a good sign after a few weeks of neglect since its launch. A good dynamic that can make the recovery of the community more likely. Although the truth is that many are seeing that the example of Outriders and their arrival at Game Pass, it may be convenient if they seek to regain the strength of the community so that this cooperative experience is what it was meant to be.

Marvel’s Avengers is available for Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as Google Stadia and PC.