From today 24 June 2021 you can dress yours Captain America of Marvel’s Avengers with with the MCU skin inspired by the version of the character seen in Avengers: Endgame. This is the game’s first MCU skin from Iron Man’s Mark 85, released last May.

In addition, a lot of new content should arrive for the game in the coming months, some of it really ambitious according to the words of the developer Crystal Dynamics. The most anticipated is certainly the War for Wakanda DLC, a free update starring Black Panther. The new super hero’s goal (for the game) will be to defend his land from Ulysses Klaw.

The Cosmic Cube event kicked off on Tuesday, which includes a new sector for the Avengers to grapple with Monica Rappaccini. The update brought with it a nasty bug that showed the IP of the players on the screen, fortunately fixed with a bugfix patch published a few hours later.