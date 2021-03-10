The month of March is especially important for Crystal Dynamics, as it is the month where you plan to carry out a double update. An update that will include the new content, along with Hawkeye. However, what is most expected is precisely the update that will allow you to get more out of the new Xbox and Playstation consoles. And it’s for a good reason, sinceMarvel’s Avengers load times will be shorter on Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.

If there is something that has unhinged many users, it is the waiting times that have to be assumed in this game. And the higher speed of the new consoles will allow this wait to be shorter. In a live broadcast by Crystal Dynamics the improved version of Playstation 5 was shown and there they realized this circumstance. In a sequence of questions with the users, we found the statement that the loading times will be immediate on both the Sony and Microsoft consoles.

Marvel’s Avengers gameplay leaked showing HARM rooms

From Crystal Dynamics they warn that “many loading screens on PS5 are practically instantaneous. It is VERY fast «, being a similar situation in the case of the Microsoft console. We could even anticipate that this advantage will be even more notable on Xbox Series X, if it correlates with the video exhibited in November with Greg miller on the Kinda Funny Games podcast. It is there where you could see a comparison in which the Playstation 4 Pro loading time faces, with that of Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. We can verify that the Marvel’s Avengers load times will be shorter on Xbox Series X, even more than on the new Sony console. However, it is still a long enough wait, which can be worrying to support the study’s claim.

Regarding the visual enhancements, there was not much emphasis or anything concrete shown. But from the study they clarified that, in general, both main versions will look the same. Regarding Xbox Series S, it was confirmed that it would maintain the standards that have been defined for those consoles, aiming at a maximum resolution of 1440p. You can see the full broadcast below.

This long-awaited update will be effective, if there are no last minute changes, next March 18. It is the prelude to the arrival of new adventures, new missions and a new hero, Hawkeye. Marvel’s Avengers is available on both Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as Google Stadia and PC.

