Marvel’s Avengers is approaching the update of July 2021. Next month the game from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics will offer various new features, among which there will be the permanent possibility to play the missions using more copies of the same hero (previously this possibility was introduced in a timed event). The feature has been reintroduced in response to positive player feedback.

However, this is not the only news of the July 2021 update Patrol Mode Marvel’s Avengers will no longer arrive this month but has been moved after the release of the War for Wakanda expansion. As a replacement, Crystal Dynamics will offer “a lot of new content” including “Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion” and the multiplayer Mega Hives.

We also remind you that the game has recently been updated to correct an issue that caused the IP address of PS5 players to appear on the screen. Marvel’s Avengers will also receive the aforementioned expansion in August War for Wakanda, which will introduce the hero Black Panther for free.

Speaking of War for Wakanda, we remind you that you can see the trailer and release date announced this month.