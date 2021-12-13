Crystal Dynamics, the development studio behind Marvel’s Avengers, confirms that the project is not dead at all, on the contrary: the new one roadmap will be revealed soon, to let fans find out what plans the studio has in mind for their product.

After the arrival of Spider-Man within the game (which we have already talked about in our dedicated article) there has been no other news about it, and it seems that we will have to wait until next year to receive more information.

The only certainty you currently have is a minor update coming this week, but otherwise the study has not communicated anything else. Below we find the statement that was issued:

After so much hard work getting players to PlayStation Raid, Discordant Sound and Spider-Man, the Crystal Dynamics team is getting ready to make the most of their holiday break! Of course, we will continue with the work on bugs, fixes and error checking; in the meantime we prepare for the next year by taking advantage of the remaining days of the month. Stay alert, because the new roadmap is coming in the first part of 2022!

Unfortunately, we are not given to know when the beginning of 2022 refers, we therefore remain waiting, hoping that the release of the new roadmap can continue to support Marvel’s Avengers with releases and additions, as was the case recently for Spider-Man.

In fact, we remind you that the care put into the making of Spider-Man to insert it into the game has rekindled the spotlight on the title: you know how much hype there is for Spider-Man’s return to the cinema and being able to play it with all his costumes (of which you can find the list here) has helped a lot.

Finally, we remind you that the world of video games is having great influence on film projects Marvel: Tom Holland himself has stated that in the upcoming film there will be a move taken directly from the video game of Insomniac Games.