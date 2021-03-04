Developer Crystal Dynamics has announced it’ll be making it harder to level up in Marvel’s Avengers as part of the game’s next update.

Writing on the Marvel’s Avengers website, Crystal Dynamics explained the aim of its upcoming XP rework is to replace the “straight line” leveling system currently employed by the game with a leveling curve. This will result in players needing more XP to level up in-game from level 25 onward, meaning it’ll take additional time to reach higher character levels.

While it’s tempting to read the increased grind as a cynical attempt at keeping players embroiled in the Avengers’ live service game for longer, Crystal Dynamics insists the goal is to fix pacing issues with the existing leveling system, arguing the speed the game currently awards skill points “may be confusing and overwhelming” to newer players. “We want each decision to invest in a skill or Heroic to be more meaningful”, it writes.

Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE Deep Dive – Hawkeye.

In something of a tacit acknowledgment players might not be entirely receptive to the move, Crystal Dynamics suggests, “If you have a character who isn’t level 50 and want to speed up their progress, take this time to do so before the update on. March 18. “

Alongside this XP rework, Crystal Dynamics is making changes to the way certain cosmetics are rewarded in-game. It’ll no longer be possible to obtain random cosmetic drops through strongboxes, from missions, by leveling up, or from the cosmetics vendor. Instead, players will first need to earn sufficient in-game Units to purchase them – a move the developer says will provide “more player agency and clarity”.

This change will require a rework to the cosmetics vendor, and many random drop items will temporarily be removed from the game in the next update until development is complete.

Crystal Dynamics’ XP and cosmetics rework will come to Marvel’s Avengers on 18th March alongside new playable hero Hawkeye and the long-awaited PS5 and Xbox Series X / S update.