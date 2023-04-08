Crystal Dynamics And Square Enix have announced that the latest update of Marvel’s Avengerswhich bears the title to its version 2.8.2is the latest for the game.

Already earlier this year the developers had announced that they would stop supporting Marvel’s Avengers, and this confirms that they were serious. Unfortunately, therefore, some of the avengers will not appear in the game Marvel which had not yet been added.

Paradoxically, Marvel’s Avengers is experiencing its period of maximum playability right now that it will be definitively abandoned, thanks to the latest update made available by Crystal Dynamicswhich gives players the opportunity to access all the content on the game store for free.

Behind the failure of Marvel’s Avengersreleased 3 years ago and on which great expectations had been placed, there is certainly the negative trend of the multiplayer sector, which is boring and repetitive in the long run. Square Enix wanted to publish some sort of Destiny you hate The Division themed superheroes, but this did not materialize due to the lack of interesting and innovative content for the community, the presence of a confusing advancement system and the lack of fundamental features for a multiplayer title, such as the cross play and the ability to join one session in progress.