In the first months, if there is something that Crystal Dynamics could be blamed for not having managed properly, it is the contents of Marvel’s Avengers. It seems that the fixes and improvements for the next-gen have taken too long and for a game that is offered as a service it has been devastating. The community needs content and now, with the arrival of Hawkeye, it seems that they could take on a new dynamic. Marvel’s Avengers exposes its content roadmap for 2021, having highlighted the arrival of Black Panther at the end of the year.
But before that there is much more, and it is what it should be, because Marvel’s avengers it has already raised many questions about its approach. Recovering what was lost will be a challenge, and the first thing you can do is make your plans known. Plans that go through injecting new content into the game. For it, via Twitter, Marvel’s Avengers exposes its content roadmap for 2021 and It seems that there are very ambitious plans.
Here is our roadmap for upcoming features!
We’ll be introducing new Villain Sectors, events like the Red Room Takeover, a new Patrol Mode, Black Panther and the War for Wakanda, and more ways to play.
Everything would start today, with the arrival of the improvements for the new generation, a new superhero Y a new series of missions. To this, add the new version of HARM that allows you to customize the challenges to face, as shown weeks ago. In recent days we have seen how they have raised new options, such as repeating the campaign rebalancing the progression. Aspects that may have generated some controversy, but that seem aimed at relaunching the game to a new situation.
Situation that happens to talk about new content and lfuture plans, where Marvel’s Avengers exposes its roadmap of content for 2021 making it clear that there is life after all. Over the next few months there are many contents planned that, above all, focus on giving new missions, activities and hours of game renewed. In spring the event is expected Tachyon Anomaly, oriented to levels between 1 and 100. This event will be followed Red Room Takeover, which will add new outfits and more content to the HARM room. Already in summer, they will arrive new missions to the War Zone, with sectors and villains.
All this is a path that seems to have its peak at the end of the year, with a new and great pack of contents that heads Black Panther. Y possibly the end of a first season of content, seeking to keep the game active in 2022 with a second roadmap for the second season. They have a difficult task to recover what was lost, as this first roadmap full of content and initiatives seems to be a bit late.
Hopefully Marvel’s Avengers can regain lost trust, or gain new trust from new users who may wish to access the game making use of next-gen consoles, Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5.
