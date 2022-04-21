Crystal Dynamics recently announced Jane Foster’s new playable character: The Mighty Thor.

The Marvel’s Avengers experience hasn’t been to everyone’s taste, but Crystal Dynamics refuses to let the superhero game die. That is why they have surprised the community with Jane FosterThe Mighty Thor, who will be integrated into the adventure as a new playable character. But, leaving this novelty aside, the players expect news that goes beyond what is mentioned and, therefore, they have begun to theorize on a roadmap for 2022.

Crystal Dynamics will secure your content before sharing it with the publicNothing is further from reality, as we read in GamesRadar. And it is that, in a post of Reddit published by one of the developers of Marvel’s Avengers, it is admitted that Crystal Dynamics no long-term content planned: “I think assuming the existence of a roadmap is more of a binary thing than it is. If your definition of Roadmap is a solid +6 month plan that you’re prepared to share with players, then no, that does not existbecause in which case we would have released it”

“If your definition is The current plan that the developers are going to work on in the next X months, so yeah, that definitely existed, but it’s not really set up, especially for the distant dates, to a level where we’re comfortable sharing it.” Further, the Crystal Dynamics insider goes on to say that “that’s a little bit of what’s behind of the updates we’ve done recently. If we limit ourselves to a shorter time horizonmore things about the internal plan reach the level of certainty with which we can talk about it in public.”

In the absence of an established roadmap shared with the community, we will have to be attentive to all the news that is published about Marvel’s Avengers. Because, although Square Enix has admitted that the game has turned out to be disappointing, it also claims to continue working on these Avengers. Our experience at the controls fits with some of the most widely read opinions on the web, because in the analysis of Marvel’s Avengers we commented that this adventure between superheroes has some strong points, but these they fall before all their problems and lacks.

More about: Marvel’s Avengers, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix.