The failed action game Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, Marvel’s Avengers, has begun to disappear from digital stores. A couple of days ago, the game page was still available on Steamalthough it was not possible to buy the title. Marvel’s Avengers was launched in 2020 for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PCand in March 2021, a version for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.

The game received a lot of criticism for its poor combat system, numerous bugs, design problems, monetization system, among others. Since its release, the game has received many updates, but this has not improved its overall condition much.

The low popularity of the project resulted in heavy losses for square enix for an amount of more than $200 million dollars. After that, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal were sold to Embracer Groupand it was soon announced that support for the game would be discontinued.

Via: Gagadget

Editor’s note: We shouldn’t miss a bad game that they could never fix, but I guess nostalgia is nostalgia.