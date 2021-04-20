Since before its launch, Marvel’s Avengers already raised certain doubts due to its great multiplayer component, very similar to what is seen in games like Destiny, and very far from what was seen in previous titles based on the world of comics such as the successful saga “Batman Arkham.” When it was launched on the market, did not get the reception Square Enix expected And now, amid the release of free content that is still not enough to revive a project that is still not profitable in terms of both sales and active players, terrible news is added: Marvel’s Avengers director leaves Crystal Dynamics, leaving a void in the position of creative director difficult to replace.
The news has been known thanks to a publication on the director’s own Twitter, Shaun escayg, who, in a photo, confirms his departure from the position of Creative Director of Crystal Dynamics, returning to his previous studio: Naughty dog.
Marvel’s Avengers Tachyon Anomaly event kicks off next week.
Marvel’s Avengers is not going through its best moment, even with all the content planned for this 2021, it seems that Crystal Dynamics is having a hard time keeping the Marvel project afloat. Let’s hope that with the great expansion of Wakanda the title recovers from the bad streak that it has been dragging since its launch. Marvel’s Avengers is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.
