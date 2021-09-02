Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have released a new patch for Marvel’s Avengers, which among other things removes the anti-tamper system Denuvo from the PC version. The results are faster initial loading and the joy of part of the user who can hardly stand the infamous DRM.

The news itself isn’t all that surprising, given the number of games Denuvo dropped after a while, many from Square Enix itself. Think for example of Life is Strange: Before the Storm and Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler, but also Capcom’s more recent Resident Evil Village. The Final Fantasy publisher will however continue to make use of Denuvo, which will also be in the future Guardians of the Galaxy. We imagine, however, that sooner or later it will be removed from that too.

As always, Steam it will automatically download the Marvel’s Avengers update that gets Denuvo out of the way, so you don’t have to do anything except wait confidently. The patch weight is 1.8GB, and after installation, the game’s executable size is reduced. In addition to removing Denuvo, the patch adds a new series of multiplayer missions and various other ancillary content. For the full release note, click here.