There PS5 version of Marvel’s Avengers is undergoing some crash, recently. The team is working on a solution but, in the meantime, the development team suggests that a solution is to solve the problem reset campaign progress. Obviously this does not cancel the progress of the characters.

Crystal Dynamics confirmed the problem in the PS5 version of Marvel’s Avengers on March 29, after the release of patch 2.3 for the game. The next day, the team said they were working on a fix and hoped to be able to make it available as soon as possible. In the meantime, he offered players a method to fix the problem that had worked in some cases: canceling campaign progress. In case you don’t know, Marvel’s Avengers allows you to cancel campaign progress to be able to repeat missions. This operation has no effect on experience points, character progress, and collectables gained up to that point. Simply, the player must repeat the story missions in order to unlock them again.

Obviously, being forced to do this due to a bug is not the best thing, but in any case it is just an extreme solution for those who do not want to wait for the arrival of a fix for Marvel’s Avengers. At the time of writing, Crystal Dynamics has not yet reported a resolution of this issue.