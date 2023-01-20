Marvel’s Avengers is now in closure: after the rumor, the official confirmation from Crystal Dynamics also arrives shortly, which communicates the final update on the game confirming that the support will end in September 2023.

“After two and a half years and introducing 12 of Earth’s Greatest Heroes, after Update 2.8 on March 31, 2023, we will not be adding any more content or features to Marvel’s Avengers,” Crystal Dynamics said in an official statement. official will end on September 30, 2023″. However, as reported by the developers, both the single player and the multiplayer of Marvel’s Avengers however, they will continue to be accessible even after that date.

Basically, the latest new contents of Marvel’s Avengers are those introduced with Update 2.7, focused on the Winter Soldier and the Cloning Lab, while there will be no new additions in terms of cosmetics, characters or anything else even in theUpdate 2.8 scheduled for March 31, 2023which will only make updates to the balance.

With the closure of support and development of new content, Crystal Dynamics has reported that it will also close the Marketplace dedicated to Marvel’s Avengers cosmetics, with the inability to buy and spend credits starting March 31, 2023.

Marvel’s Avengers: Part of the message and the table of rewards from Crystal Dynamics

The team has also published a table on the resources that will be delivered based on the active balance of credits for each player.

All Marketplace items, Challenge Cards, and cosmetic items will be made available for free to players starting March 31, 2023, for anyone who owns a copy of the game.

“We know this is sad news, given the connection that has been made between the community and all these characters and stories. We are very grateful to all of you for taking part in this adventure with us. Your enthusiasm for Marvel’s Avengers – from the Photo Mode photos to the new hero theory threads to the streams – have played a huge part in bringing this game to life. We hope you continue to play and enjoy Marvel’s Avengers, we can’t thank you enough for your support and for being part of our super team,” wrote Crystal Dynamics in the final farewell message.

Exputer’s report is therefore confirmed after a few hours: Marvel’s Avengers will no longer receive content and support from the development team, while continuing to be playable even after the September 2023 deadline.