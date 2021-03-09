Crystal Dynamics did not expect that the first months of her life Marvel’s avengers were as they have finally been. The game as a service starring the great Marvel superheroes has lost players at an alarming rate, precisely why the North American company has tried to remedy it with new content. In just a few days Hawkeye will arrive as a new playable character for free, but also revised features, such as the rework of the experience, which fans have not liked. Now Marvel’s Avengers clarifies the controversy of obtaining experience points, which from March 18 will require more hours of play.

This was explained by the head of the Marvel’s Avengers community on Reddit (via GamingBolt): “The problem we saw and heard was that you immediately got more skill points the kind that you had time to review, apply and get used to, before embarking on your next mission and winning the next levels. We want people to level up; in fact, we want to see more people level up more heroes, as playing with the full Avengers roster should be the most fun you can do, but we don’t want the experience of leveling up to be too overwhelmingCrystal Dynamics pointed out on Reddit.

Those in charge of Marvel’s Avengers estimate that these changes will cost around 3-5 additional hours raise each superhero to the maximum level. Far from reassuring the fans, this message only affects what we already knew a few dates ago. The general reaction has been of outrage, as users have considered that it is a maneuver whose sole purpose is retain players for longer without offering new incentives or rewards. Be that as it may, Crystal Dynamics’ decision in this regard seems firm and it will be next March 18 when it is applied in Marvel’s Avengers, the same date that Hawkeye will arrive.