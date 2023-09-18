If you haven’t heard of Marvel’s Avengers by Crystal Dynamica game released in 2020 on practically every platform, know that this is completely normal.

The title has not met with great success among critics and the public and, for this reason, the developers have decided not only to suspend server activity, but also to delete the game from online stores.

The “almost” definitive cancellation of the game will officially take place on September 30th: if you are interested in grabbing the title, however, you couldn’t choose a better time, especially if you own PlayStation console.

As we can see via the official page of Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation Storethe game is available for purchase at an incredible discount: well del 90%!

Even if it will no longer be possible to play there multiplayer modethe game offers a single player campaign which could still be worth the only 4.50 euros you would spend by purchasing the title now.

With third-person gameplay that allows us to impersonate numerous Marvel heroes, the game was not convincing at the time of its release due to excessive repetitiveness in the actions to be performed and a gameplay not particularly stimulating.

With a Metacritic average of 67 and an average user rating of 49, the title will definitively close its doors on September 30th: it’s up to you to choose whether give him a chance at a certainly generous price.