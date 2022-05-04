A few days ago, the group Embracer bought Western studios and brands of Square Enix, including Tomb Raider. It was initially unclear whether Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel-licensed Guardians of the Galaxy were part of the deal. Now the head of the company talked about it during a conference call.

The superhero games, made by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, were brought into question during a recent conference call with investors, analysts and journalists. “All the games made by these studios are part of the transaction. However, some approvals from outside companies are required to complete the purchase. These entities may include the licensed games mentioned“said Lars Wingefors, CEO of the Embracer group, in response.

What does this mean? That Disney must approve Square Enix’s handover of the Marvel games license, which seems like an obvious move. The company owns the rights to Iron Man, Thor and other heroes.

The manager is convinced that the contract with Square Enix will not be rejected by any commercial partner, even if he stresses that specific decisions must be awaited.

Source: GamesRadar