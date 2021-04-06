This month’s PlayStation Now lineup has been announced, and starting today, subscribers will now have access to Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3 and The Long Dark.

As announced in the official blog post, Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PlayStation Now until 5th July, while Borderlands 3 will be available until 29th September. It looks like The Long Dark will remain on the service for the foreseeable future, as Sony has not given a removal date for the game. Both Marvel’s Avengers and Borderlands 3 will be released on PlayStation Now in their PS4 versions (thanks, IGN).

To accompany the addition of these games, Sony is also launching a free seven-day trial for PlayStation Now, which will be available from tomorrow onwards.

Marvel’s Avengers has struggled to bring in the numbers for Square Enix – in terms of both players and money. Developer Crystal Dynamics promised updates to help regain player interest, and it seems adding the game to PlayStation Now could be another way to give player numbers a boost. The game recently received a free next-gen upgrade and new superhero, but Vikki Blake concluded that the improvements were probably not enough to give it a proper revival.