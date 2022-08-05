Picture: Manufacturer

Even though the Swiss Army Knife is now 125 years old, Victorinox is constantly bringing new models onto the market. The design of the bowl usually changes. This variant also has a different blade. It is made of “Damasteel”, i.e. Damascus steel from the Swedish company of the same name, which has a patent on a specific powder metallurgy process. The bowl of the knife is made of European pear wood. As with all fine models, Victorinox is also limiting this series so that collectors can access it. The Swiss are producing 6000 pieces of the Special Picnicer Damast Limited Edition 2022 for the price of 350 euros. It’s also practical. It has ten functions including corkscrew and cheese knife. (made.)