Some insiders from the world of cinema have shared somewhat worrying information for Marvel fans. According to them, the production house delayed The Marvels for two main reasons. One is due to poor responses to her test screenings and another is hate towards Brie Larson and Iman Vellani.

It should be noted that these rumors have been circulating for a while. A few months ago, the Giant Freaking Robot site shared alleged reactions from people who attended test screenings. These gave very negative ratings to The Marvels, which would have led to the delay in its release date.

The film was originally going to be released during the summer of 2023. However, in February it was announced that its release date had been moved to November after Disney decided to reevaluate its productions. This supposedly also had to do with the poor critical reception of the latest Ant-Man movie.

Another important factor for its delay would be that Marvel fears the levels of toxicity that the audience could reach. It is well known that a certain sector of the public has a marked hatred towards Brie Larson and Iman Vellani, who gave life to Ms.Marvel. So they want to deliver a very good movie to decrease the negative responses.

Finally, it was said that the third act of The Marvels It is one of the factors that is causing the most problems. In addition to the fact that the tape has very abrupt changes in tone that have not been able to sit well with the audiences.

What do we know about The Marvels?

The Marvels is the sequel to the 2019 film, Captain Marvel. In it we will see the union of this character with Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel to face an unknown threat. At the moment there are not many details about its plot.

Due to the nature of the MCU, this film will take narrative elements presented in other productions. In this case, it will also serve as a continuation of the events seen in the Disney Plus series: Wandavision and Ms. Marvel. Are you already up to date with this universe?

