The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is at a crossroads. After the success of films like 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame', the recent installments have not met expectations, which leaves the future of the sequel in doubt. 'Eternals'. An industry insider mentions that Marvel could be considering a radical change in the direction of this second part and transforming it into a different project than originally planned.

With an all-star cast including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan, 'Eternals' introduced the so-called “celestials” to the MCU. However, given the recent setbacks of titles such as 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and 'The Marvels', the company appears to be reevaluating its strategy, so it would focus on projects with a proven track record of success and apply standards more rigorous to their future productions.

What changes will there be in the 'Eternals' sequel, according to the Marvel insider?

According to Marvel industry sources, the sequel to 'Eternals' could undergo a total metamorphosis. Although there is no official confirmation, it is speculated that the film could integrate more closely with the already known MCU universe and characters, or even incorporate new scriptwriters to give a more attractive spin to the story.

These changes seek to revive the interest of Marvel fans and ensure the success of future installments.

'Eternals' had actors of the caliber of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Barry Keoghan. Photo: Disney.

How did the first installment of 'Eternals' fare?

Experts consider 'Eternals' to be one of the worst films in MCU history. Two of the reasons to consider are that it was released in the middle of the pandemic and that its characters did not capture the public's attention.

The film only managed to raise $164 million in the United States after its release in 2021. In this way, it became one of the lowest-grossing films in the 14 years of the MCU's history. In 2022, it was confirmed that it would have a sequel, but an exact release date has not yet been announced.

What is the Marvel movie, 'Eternals' about?

'Eternals' introduces us to the world of celestials, cosmic beings who played a crucial role in the evolution of humanity. With a luxury cast, the film explores the history of these beings and their relationship with the Earth throughout the millennia. Despite their power, the Eternals face challenges that test their unity and commitment to the planet.

Where to watch the movie 'Eternals' in Spanish?

For those interested in knowing the history of the celestials, 'Eternals' is available on the Disney+ streaming platform. The film tells the story of cosmic beings who genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals destined to act only for good, although their plans did not go as expected.

Who were the actors and characters in 'Eternals'?