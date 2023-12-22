













The same insider confirmed that Marvel initially planned for the Young Avengers They will arrive as a series on Disney Plus. However, It seems that plans changed and now they will have their own movie. Although being a rumor there is still no date for its premiere.

The team lineup is apparently already decided, with Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop being the first, as shown in The Marvels. Other members would be América Chavez, Riri Williams, Billy Maximoff, Tommy Maximoff and Cassie Lang. Skaar, the Hulk's son, was not mentioned despite having appeared in the She-Hulk finale.

We recommend you: Marvel is left without Kang, Jonathan Majors is found guilty of domestic violence

As always with these rumors, we invite you to take it with some delicacy. After all it seems that Marvel is making several changes to its plans, even more so with the possible arrest of Jonathan Majors, who played Kang. Do you think the Young Avengers movie will happen?

What other rumors are floating around about Marvel and its Avengers?

Because recent Marvel productions did not have the success that was expected, many rumors began to arise. One of them is that the original Avengers team is also planned to return in a movie. However, this was denied by some stars, such as Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. Not to mention that the company itself said that they will not revive Iron Man in any way.

Source: Marvel Comics

Another somewhat strong rumor is that each future Avengers movie will feature a different team. It was even said that the team Secret Wars would be made up of multiversal heroes from the company's past films. Like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ghost Rider. We'll see if any of this information turns out to be true.

