













Marvel would be planning a new Avengers movie with the original team | TierraGamer: news and entertainment in one place









If you are fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe you know that Cap retired, while Iron Man and Black Widow sacrificed themselves to take down Thanos. Despite this, the source assures that they are looking for the return of absolutely all of the original Avengers.

The idea would have come to them after their recent period of little success. After reigning at the box office for 10 years, its universe seems to not find a winning formula. In fact, his latest releases in both series and movies have failed to capture both critics and audiences.

We recommend you: Marvel: insider assures that each Avengers sequel will have a team with different heroes

Sources stressed that while Marvel has the idea, it hasn’t fully committed yet. So there are still chances that it won’t happen. If he does, they could take advantage of their current multiverse plot to bring back the heroes who are no longer around. Do you think it’s a good idea?

What projects does Marvel have in the pipeline?

Despite being in a somewhat dark time, Marvel still has several projects on the way. For this year the second season of Loki, which is giving us a lot of multiversal chaos. The film is expected to premiere on November 9. The Marvels.

Source: Disney

By 2024 it is expected to launch Deadpool 3, Thunderbolts and Captain America 4. In 2025 we could have Blade and The Fantastic Four. Later, in 2026, it will arrive Avengers: Kang Dynasty and in 2027 Avengers: Secret Wars. When will they put in the classic team if they dare to do it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)