After the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, many are wondering what the next step will be for this character in the MCU. Although at the moment we do not have an official response from Disney, It seems that Marvel is already planning its return to this universe with a collaboration and adaptation of the most beloved stories in comics..

As you probably already know, Threw out It was already released on Disney+, and the post-credits scene shows us Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, interested in becoming the mayor of New York, something we have already seen in the comics, and recently gained popularity thanks to the story of Devil's Reign, which could well be adapted into Spider-Man 4 for the MCU.

In Devil's Reign, Kingpin becomes the mayor of New York, and bans the heroes. In this story, Spider-Man, accompanied by Moon Knight, Reed Richards and Sue Storm, decide to put an end to the plans of these villains. Thus, It has been speculated that Marvel plans to adapt this story to the MCU, although with a series of changes.

To begin with, it has been mentioned that the adaptation of Devil's Reign would be the focal point of Spider-Man 4, tape that would take place after the series of Daredevil: Born Again, which will premiere in 2025. In this way, the arachnid is expected to team up with Daredevil to stop Kingpin. Along with this, it has even been commented that we would see the return of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage as part of the Defenders.

Although at the moment we have no official information from Marvel or Disney, this idea sounds quite possible. While the theme of the multiverse will continue to be very important to the MCU, A street-style threat has also been buildingsomething we have seen in series like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and Threw out. Thus, Spider-Man 4 and the return of the Defenders sounds like something very possible for the future.

Considering that Sony would also have to be involved in this production, there is some time before we have official information about it. On related topics, Wolverine's helmet is leaked in Deadpool 3. Likewise, this is the first look at the third season of What If…?

This sounds too good to be true. If we see a street event at the Avengers level, where the heroes fight Kingpin, this would be one of the best moments in the entire MCU. However, I don't think it will happen as many expect, if it ever happens.

Via: Marvel