The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been preparing future installments that promises to reinvent its franchise after the events of Avengers: endgame. One of these is about Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, the film that will present unknown faces, but not all of them will seem strange to us.

In the official trailer, Tony Leung appeared giving life to Mandarin, the fearsome villain who would have promised to shake up the MCU in 2013, but who ended up being a fake and bad joke for fans. Years after the critical creative decision, the real character will make his debut in the franchise.

Now we just have to wait for the premiere of the film until next September 3, 2021. So we will finally see the true power and history of the character from which the fans were deprived for eight years.

What will Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings be about?

Until recently any details about the plot were unknown, but the first trailer showed Shang-Chi being trained to fight in a special orphanage run by The Mandarin. After escaping, the protagonist will spend the rest of his life fleeing from the villain, who offers him to participate in a fighting tournament and win the coveted ten rings to leave him alone.

The importance of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

The importance of Shang-Chi in the MCU is that it is a ‘new Black Panther’, giving visibility to the Asian community and taking advantage of its culture. In this regard, the director had already explained that he did not want to contribute to any Asian stereotype. “We hope to show different views of both Asian-Americans and Chinese-Americans,” he stressed.