Marvel Entertainment will announce a new game today, Thursday 19 May 2022. The appointment is set at 19:00 Italianwhile in the meantime the official Twitter profile of the house of ideas has published a teaser trailer that offers us some information on this mysterious project.

First of all from the video we learn that the new Marvel game will be published by Nuverse and is in development at the studios of Second Dinner. The latter is an independent studio created by Ben Brode, former Hearthstone game director, which describes itself as “a small indie studio with big dreams”. The works on a Marvel licensed game had been confirmed in the past via the official Second Dinner website and so tonight we will find out what it is.

The teaser trailer itself, however, does not offer great clues: the movie opens showing a battlefield where they are facing each other. America Chavez, Ironheart and Venom. The fight is interrupted by a kind of shock wave and “Oh Snap” appears. In short, it is impossible at the moment to guess what the nature of the new Marvel game will be and therefore we just have to wait for the reveal of this evening, which we remind you will take place at 19:00 Italian.

Staying in the house of ideas, Insomniac Games has promoted three developers of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine.