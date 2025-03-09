Captain America: Brave New World It has been collected 346 million dollars worldwide, having counted an astronomical budget and being received with bad criticism. It is not, what is said, no success, and points to that Marvel Studios still without finding its way for a lot Deadpool and Wolverine that would sweep last summer. The machinery of Kevin Feigewaiting for the great key launch of Fantastic four he July 25therefore seeks to straighten the spirits for the next launch of the calendar.

We refer to Thunderbolts*who wants to present something like the Suicide squad of Marvel: ancient characters not too heroic that form a dysfunctional team with which to fight evil in the absence of the Avengers. Marvel is determined in that sense to promote the film as a very different show from the one who has accustomed us, and within this strategy a curious trailer that departs from the usual style of these advances.

The trailer has been jointly published by Letterboxd and dispenses with action scenes to offer shocking gestures of their characters and Tecno musicalso using a typography very similar to that of … the productions of A24. And here is the key: in order to distinguish Thunderbolts* From the rest of Marvel films, the house of ideas has marked something like a “joke” Replicating what is customary to expect from the producer indiethat for a while this part has been placed at the forefront of the industry.

The style goes beyond music or plans, because the signs also seek this identification. This is how several interpreters and creative Thunderbolts* They are presented by bringing their link to some prior production of A24. Florence Pughthat returns like Yelena Belova after debuting in Black widowis presented as an actress of Midsommar. Sebastian Stantaking up the role of the winter soldier, reappears as an actor of To Different Man (which gave a nomination to Golden Globe), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine comes from You Hurt My Feelings2023 film.

The surprising poster of the ‘Thunderbolts*’ trailer

This in the acting section. Behind the cameras the trailer highlights the director Jake Schreirer as the architect of the series Row next to the scriptwriters Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Caloalso writing Thunderbolts*. Andrew Droz Palermo Figure as director of photography of The Green Knightwhile Grace Yun was the production designer of Hereditary and They are lux alludes to the band of composers of All at once everywhere.

The campaign has been taken without A24 being aware, so that as it reached social networks it has motivated a tweet from its official account. A24’s response has been sympathetic, resorting to the famous meme of Euphoria where Alexa Demie He wonders “Wait, is this fucking work about us?” We will see yes Thunderbolts* It is as distinctive as the promotion ensures once the May 2.

Then the trailer, with the ostentatious title of “Absolute Cinema”.

