No, it’s not a joke, Marvel really wants Hugh Jackman be nominated for an Oscar for his role in Deadpool and Wolverinehowever not for “Best Actor of the Year”, since it is known that this is practically impossible, especially in the case of a Marvel Studios film, where acting is never one of the most outstanding factors compared to large film academies.

After the great success it had in box office, Marvel Studios wants the co-star of Deadpool and Wolverine, Hugh Jackmanbe at least nominated for “Best Supporting Actor” at the Oscars.

On the other hand, if this strategy does not work, they will still resort to the classic that always works for Marvel Studios, the Golden Globes; where non-technical category awards like best comedy exist and are likely to Deadpool and Wolverine been nominated in quite a few of these.

In addition, Ryan Reynolds He will also be presented to the Golden Globes academy for “best comedy actor” or “best musical actor”, where we sincerely believe that he can sweep away the competition very easily, but we will see in a few months.

If Jackman ends up being nominated it would be something quite curious, since the only nomination in his career was for his performance in Les Miserables of 2013, so it would be something very good and unexpected that another Oscar will come to his record as an actor thanks to Deadpool and Wolverine.

Deadpool and Wolverine: What movies are next at Marvel Studios?

After Deadpool and Wolverine Many movies will come from Marvel Studios such as Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts and more; However, it is clear that the most anticipated film in the near future of the MCU is Fantastic Four: First Steps

Fantastic Four: First Steps It will premiere on July 25, 2025 in all theaters around the world, and will later be shown digitally on the Disney Plus streaming service.

This story will tell the origin of these characters in the MCU in a film set in the 50’s. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby to Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch; Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm, alias the Thing, and finally Ralph Ineson will play the film’s villain, Galactus.

