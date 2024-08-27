MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Release Date

CAPCOM has finally revealed the release date for the collection MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade CollectionThe game will be available digitally starting from next September 12th on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

A physical edition of the title will also be released, but this one will be available exclusively for PlayStation 4 from next November 22ndBy pre-ordering it we will get as a bonus a 32 page comic dedicated to the characters present in the game.

If you want to know more about the title you can find many details in our previous article.

Source: CAPCOM