Among the many announcements made during today’s Nintendo Partner Direct, there was also the release date of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4 (and on PS5 via backwards compatibility) starting from September 12th.

For collectors there is also a physical versionwhich will be available starting from November 22nd and includes an exclusive 32-page comic book featuring Capcom and Marvel characters.