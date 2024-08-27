Among the many announcements made during today’s Nintendo Partner Direct, there was also the release date of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4 (and on PS5 via backwards compatibility) starting from September 12th.
For collectors there is also a physical versionwhich will be available starting from November 22nd and includes an exclusive 32-page comic book featuring Capcom and Marvel characters.
The games included and the news
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection includes seven fighting games in one package, including:
- X-Men: Children of the Atom
-
Marvel Super Heroes
-
Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes
-
Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes
-
Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter
-
X-Men vs. Street Fighter
-
The Punisher
Not only that, all the games included will have the online multiplayer with casual and ranked matches and the ability to create lobbies. There will also be the Netcode Rollback and leaderboards where the most skilled players will appear. And that’s not all, because they will be included extras and additional featuressuch as the jukebox, museum, graphic filters, training mode and spectator mode.
