Marvel It is a company that has been a pioneer in many aspects of the industry, however it is not going through its best streak. In fact, even in USA, manga has outsold comics.

Is now Gerry conway, co-creator of The punisher Y Power Girl who has denounced that this is because the same criticism is not made of the manga, despite being a sexual and violent content.

One of the complaints that towards the creator, writer and director of Marvel is that manga is systematically sexist against women.

However, he mentions that he sees almost no complaints or comments about it, despite the popularity it enjoys among the young population. Now how true is this? And how much is a complaint from a medium that has not been able to adapt to new audiences?

Why does the MARVEL writer think the manga is sexist?

In fact, we may not know who it is Gerry conway, a key piece for the comics of the last century. Some of his two most important works have been Power Girl from DC Y The punisher from Marvel. Same comics that have been flagged for their content violent, sexist and macho. Some of them, being explicit in taking shots of the buttocks and breasts of the protagonists without contributing anything to the plot.

I am not saying that the criticism of Gerry conway it shouldn’t be done, but it seems like a complaint regarding the sales and tastes of the young public rather than an honest effort to create safe and non-violent spaces for women. In another tweet, he closes his criticism with a question far from the original subject of his complaint: ‘Do we ignore this because we are afraid to criticize non-Western cultures?’

Maybe the public is changing

Some of the responses to the message that the writer of Marvel They refer to the fact that, perhaps, the world of comics has been more violent for women and female artists.

In fact, MerryGoRound mentions that, unlike the comic, the best-selling manga of the last year and the anime with the best ratings on the market they are created by women. And, even sex-themed sleeves like Redo of Healer they are popular with women.

Another comment pointed out that the differences in consumption between the manga and the comic are their accessibility. In fact, it becomes more difficult to enter it when you have universes, expanded universes, references to other sagas, etc. Meanwhile, in some manga, you can simply take the topic you like and read it. In addition, to have a variety of themes and visions within that medium.

This is not to say that the manga does not have trouble spots regarding diversity, women, and hypersexualization. However, comics are not a medium that can escape it. If you want to know more about anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:

