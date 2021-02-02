The Marvel Cinematic Universe has big plans for Phase 4, and fans couldn’t be more excited for the new characters and storylines following the events of Avengers: Endgame. In this regard, CEO Kevin Feige announced that an Asian superhero would soon arrive.

“I think so. And I think you won’t have to wait long there. We have announced several shows and we have more in the works, ”he replied in a question and answer segment during the press conference for the launch of Disney Plus in Singapore.

In this way, he made it clear that the MCU is determined to present characters of all kinds so that all its followers have a character with whom to identify. “As I said, the world outside your window, no matter where you are, is what the world of Marvel will represent,” he concluded.

While Feige did not elaborate on this, fans asking for such a character can be reassured by the premiere of Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings. This film stars Simu Liu and has other well-known actors in the medium: Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Ronny Chieng and Michelle Yeoh, among others.

As in Black Panther, where the cast was African American, as well as those who directed the film, Marvel Studios has the same slogan with Shang-Chi. The reason? They will exploit the relevant themes of Asian culture to conquer that market and give the MCU more diversity.