With the popularity that the marvel cinematic universe it is not uncommon to see their characters played by fans. Now we bring you a Black Widow cosplay that makes us miss her a lot in the MCU.

This Black Widow cosplay was created by the artist, Katy Kat Cupcake who has extensive experience in this field. Although in the past she gave life to different anime femme fatales, now she decided to characterize herself as Marvel’s best-known spy.

As you can see, her costume is quite faithful to how we see the deadly Russian heroine. It’s just that it’s quite noticeable that her inspiration came more from the comics aspect than from her movie appearances. Since we see her with her typical black dress, with her belt of golden orbs and her bracelets.

Source: Katy Kat Cupcake

Also, the scenario you chose Katy Kat Cupcake reminds us of spy thrillers. With a more industrialized background that makes us think that the avenger is on a mission. Not to mention that it gave an extra touch to his cosplay of Black Widow posing with a firearm.

Like the rest of the works Katy Kat Cupcakethis spy cosplay from Marvel has had a very good reception. Her fans showered her with likes and positive comments. In fact, seeing this, the artist indicated that she will do more characterizations of superheroines. Will we see her as she hulk?

Black Widow has already paved the way for the new generation of Marvel

this cosplay of Black Widow it shows that she still has a following even though we won’t be seeing her in the MCU anymore. The heroine lost her life during the events of Avengers Endgame. However, Marvel introduced us to the new bearer of command in the form of her sister Yelena.

Source: Marvel Studios

The new one Black Widow appeared in the series hawk eye and it seems that it will be a fundamental part of the future of Marvel films. Recently the production house revealed its plans, which include two new films about The Avengers. Perhaps it is in them where we will see again Yelena in action.

