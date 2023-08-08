Through Amazon offers you have the option to purchase one hooded sweatshirt characterized by the Marvel writing. The discount is approximately 18%, or 55%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The average price of this Marvel sweatshirt is €33 and is now at an all-time low price. This discount is an additional offer to the one available for a few days, so it’s the perfect time to buy the product.

There Sweatshirt it is black, with the Marvel writing in the center of the chest: in the letters we find the most famous characters with the graphic style of comic books. The sweatshirt has a hood, long sleeves, a front pouch pocket and is made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester. Is it machine washable.