Since a couple of years ago disneyplus is now available globally, the Universe of Movies Marvel has been adding series that nourish part of this world and that prepare us for the installments of the cinema. However, the content has been released a lot, and precisely the constant premieres could take longer breaks.

Because there was practically no rest space between series and movies, the directors of Marvel Studios they’ve decided to take it a little slower, so now instead of having four series a year, this can be reduced to just two. And now his own Kevin Feige has stated what is going to be happening:

I think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these movies and shows fit the zeitgeist. It’s harder to catch up with the zeitgeist when there’s so much product out there, and so much ‘content’, as they say, which is a word I hate. But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out. So people will see that as we move into Phases 5 and 6. The broadcast of the Disney+ shows will change so that everyone can have a chance to shine.

And when asked if that means more or less spaced programs per year, the director mentioned both.

Remember that phase five begins andon February 16 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is a good idea, since then they usually step on the heels in terms of film releases and streaming, so not having so many productions may be the best for business reasons.