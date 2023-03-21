Victoria Alonsoleading producer of Marvel Studios And responsible for visual effectshe decided to leave the company after seventeen years, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It is a resounding farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, Alonso has contributed in a fundamental way to the extraordinary success of Marvel film productions, joining the company in 2006 and co-producing Iron Man in 2008, Iron Man 2 in 2010, Thor in 2011 and Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011.

Executive producer of Avengers in 2012, the head of visual effects worked with her team to make films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe compelling and spectacular, before moving on to television series for the streaming platform Disney+.

In 2021 she was promoted to president of physical and postproduction, visual effects and animation production divisions, while in 2022 she produced Argentina, 1985, the film directed by Santiago Miter which won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination for best foreign film .

Victoria Alonso’s farewell seems to be connected to poor results at the box office and poor reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania. It remains to be understood how much his absence will weigh on the next Marvel productions.