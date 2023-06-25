













In addition to those mentioned above, Lucasfilm, HBO, Universal Pictures and Netflix will not attend. So far Warner Bros. has not made an official announcement about whether it will be. It’s not for nothing that she owns DC Comics.

Neither has NBC, and in the case of this company, it is aware of rumors about the start of a strike by actors and actresses. Paramount Pictures and Amazon apparently will have a presence.

But without a doubt the absence of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures weighs heavily. The first for what it represents the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the second for what is related to Spider-Man, a wildly popular character.

Fountain: Marvel.

Why companies like Marvel Studios, Sony and the others will be absent? Partly due to the writers’ strike but also due to the alleged actors’ strike.

The latter would be organized by the Hollywood guild, which has great influence. If the latter comes to fruition it would have disastrous consequences for the industry.

In the case of some of these media companies, they already had events where they made revelations.

That is the case of Netflix, which recently had its TUDUM event in Brazil, as well as Lucasfilm with the Star Wars Celebration. The big unknown is DC Studios and Warner Bros. The first had its Fandom presentations in 2020 and 2021, but canceled the one in 2022.

Fountain: Sony Pictures.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran this event could return; they have a lot to share about their upcoming projects. The San Diego Comic-Con 2023 without Marvel Studios and company will be from July 20 to 23 of this year.

With details by Variety.

