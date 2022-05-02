The season finale of Peacemaker, a Suicide Squad spin-off television series starring John Cena, was very successful and certainly did not disappoint fans. There is even a scene with a Justice League cameo shot at i Marvel Studios that not everyone would have expected, and the reasons behind this was James Gunn himself to reveal them.

In the finale of the last episode “Cow or Never” by Peacekeeper we see members of the Justice League appear, obviously arrived very late on the battlefield. James Gunn revealed that the surprise cameo for fans DC Comics was shot on the set of Marvel Studios.

The director talked about how Ezra Miller’s cameo was shot on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in response to DC Comics’ favor regarding the rehearsal on their set of Chukwudi Iwuji. James Gunn managed to get DC Comic to collaborate with Marvel Studios.

Before shooting the scene we talked about it with Jason Momoa, who agreed from the start. On Ezra Miller I found out, through mutual friends, that he liked my films a lot, so I asked him if he wanted to shoot this scene and he kindly agreed. Actually, Marvel Studios shot Ezra Miller’s cameo while we were producing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel Studios owed DC Comics a favor, as Chukwudi Iwuji’s screen tests were shot on the set of Peacemaker precisely for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Unfortunately, as already indicated, not all the actors playing their respective characters were included in this cameo. Although on the screen we can see the presence of Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Flash, the only two really present were Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller.

Currently we do not know yet when Peacemaker will be available in Italy, as soon as we know more we will update you. In the meantime, if it may be of interest to you, we recommend reading this article, which talks about the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy.