













Marvel Studios producer admits the success of Guardians of the Galaxy is due to James Gunn

Kevin Feige worked shoulder to shoulder with James Gunn for the production of the saga of Guardians of the Galaxy. And just recognized Gunn’s backbone after the success of the latest Star Lord movie whose premiere in Mexico was on May 4, 2023.

Feige talked about the ambition behind the production of Guardians of the Galaxy, because they expected to find a balance between the original comics and the opportunities left by the fact that Star Lord was not one of the most well-known heroes that he had an inflexible fandom. Here’s what he had to say about the overall vision of the saga that has Gunn’s great credit:

“It was really our attempt to say, ‘We don’t want to just make superhero movies. We don’t want to just make Iron Man or Avengers movies.’ And we wanted to do, as James said before, a great space movie. And it worked in a crazy way. It worked completely thanks to James Gunn.”

Source: Marvel Studios

confirmed that the image they wanted to project about a galaxy and the different problems resulted Guardians of the Galaxy which, however, would not be what it is today without Gunn.

He was questioned He asked if by this time there would be something that would change in the saga, to which, after looking at James Gunn, he replied:

“I don’t know if we would have done it… By the way, speaking of it being based on science fiction… You know? One of my favorite moments in this movie is when they’re driving the car, remember? It’s all the characters in a car, those backseat shots… I mean, for some reason, it feels like I’m in the car with my friends, it feels so fun and cool. would we have done something [diferente]? I don’t know how we could have done it.”

There are very precise details that allow us to connect in a very specific way with details of Guardians of the Galaxy that manage to create an intimacy full of grace. So, even if things had changed for the “better”, the films are already a very special installment that, it seems, owes its success especially to Gunn.

We recommend: Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – An emotional last dance

Where can I watch the Guardians of the Galaxy movies?

Disney Plus has the previous volumes of the saga available. In addition to the Groot series. So you have a chance to watch the previous movies before heading to the theater to see the finale of the trilogy.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.