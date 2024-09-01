Five years since the Infinity Saga ended, with the movie Avengers: Endgame; Marvel Studios will launch a series of musical concerts around the world to celebrate the incredible stage of the MCU that began with Iron Man 1 and led us to Thanos.

These concerts will be headlined by the orchestras from the Marvel Studios films themselves, where we will see the most famous compositions from many of the best MCU films in the flesh and in their instruments.

Source: Marvel Studios

The concerts will be part of a world tour that will start in 2025 and will feature a sort of post-credits scene after the event, with special guest appearances and more to draw in more audiences.

Beyond celebrating the Infinity Saga, these concerts also commemorate Marvel’s 85th anniversary, which according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige;It is quite emotional for me to be next to the geniuses in charge of creating such an important part of these films, the music.”.

Marvel Studios: When is Fantastic Four: First Steps released?

The movie of Fantastic Four will be released on July 25, 2025 in all cinemas around the world and later digitally on Disney Plus.

This story will tell the origin of these characters in the MCU in a film set in the 50’s. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch; Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be Ben Grimm, alias the Thing and finally Ralph Ineson will embody the villain of the film, Galactus.

