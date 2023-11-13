According to Variety, Marvel Studios announced a series of references for his next films. The new publication dates are:

Deadpool 3 — July 26, 2024

Captain America: Brave New World — February 14, 2025

Thunderbolts — July 25, 2025

Blade — November 7, 2025

Deadpool 3 was scheduled for May 3, 2024, so the delay is about two and a half months. Captain America: Brave New World was supposed to be released on July 26, 2024: in this case there is talk of about a six-month delay. As for Thunderbolts, the previous release date was December 20, 2024: also in this case it is therefore about six months late. Blade was due to arrive on February 15, 2025 and will arrive approximately nine months later.