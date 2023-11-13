According to Variety, Marvel Studios announced a series of references for his next films. The new publication dates are:
- Deadpool 3 — July 26, 2024
- Captain America: Brave New World — February 14, 2025
- Thunderbolts — July 25, 2025
- Blade — November 7, 2025
Deadpool 3 was scheduled for May 3, 2024, so the delay is about two and a half months. Captain America: Brave New World was supposed to be released on July 26, 2024: in this case there is talk of about a six-month delay. As for Thunderbolts, the previous release date was December 20, 2024: also in this case it is therefore about six months late. Blade was due to arrive on February 15, 2025 and will arrive approximately nine months later.
Marvel, what awaits us?
Because of all these delays, Deadpool 3 is now the only Marvel Studios film scheduled for release in 2024. Marvel usually releases at least two films a year. Things could change, but as of now there are no other feature films confirmed for the year.
Additionally, Variety reported that Brave New World had already finished principal photography, but it’s normal for films to require additional filming. Thunderbolts and Blade have not yet started production. Deadpool 3, however, was filming before the strikes began in Hollywood and is now ready to resume filming.
